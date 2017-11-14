This Thursday is Children's Grief Awareness Day

This Thursday, November, 16, 2017 is Children's Grief Awareness Day.

The nationally recognized event was created to help us all become more aware of the needs of grieving children — and how support can make all the difference in their lives.

We spoke with The Solace Tree about the work the group does in Northern Nevada and how local businesses can also get involved.

Over the last 14 years, The Solace Tree has served 6,783 children, 3,134 teens, and 2,930 adults. In small groups, in schools across Washoe County, The Solace Tree counsels children through their "Good Grief” program. While loss of a family member or friend is painful, the group believes suffering in silence makes it worse.

"We're in elementary, middle and high schools and we talk about all loss and we want people to know that children grieve," says The Solace Tree founder, Emilio Parga.

American Family Insurance in Reno is fully on board with this year’s event; with special shirts on the staff and blue all over the office. The company already has a few programs in place for children, but was looking to do more and discovered the work The Solace Tree does here in northern Nevada with grieving children.

Diana Aronson is an agent with American Family Insurance. "Whether it's the loss of a family member, a pet, if it's actually a national tragedy they're seeing on TV, maybe it’s a divorce or separation in the family, there's a lot of different reasons that they're grieving."

Children's Grief Awareness Day was created in 2008 to help our kids feel less alone and more supported, and it's no coincidence the day falls before the emotionally charged holiday season.

"And not just on this one day, but all year-round. We should never underestimate their ability to grieve, and on this one day we wear blue," says Parga.

At American Family, the company even has little teddy bears to give away. "They don't have to be grieving children, just children in the area, just to get the recognition and the awareness out there that it's not a sad day, it's actually a happy day for them," says Aronson.

And it's not too late for you to get involved.

There are hundreds of blue t-shirts still available and The Solace Tree has a list of ideas and activities that other groups can use to honor Children's Grief Awareness Day.

"It's been a proclamation for the state and both city of Reno and Sparks for the past couple of years,” says Parga. “So we're just trying to get everyone to wear blue and recognize that children - children and teens grieve."

If you would like to support The Solace Tree, there is a fundraising banquet this Saturday, November 18th.

Tickets are still available.

For that and more info on other ways you can participate in Children's Grief Awareness Day

http://www.solacetree.org/

To reach American Family Insurance

https://agent.amfam.com/diana-aronson-barry/nv/reno/6815-sierra-cent-pkwy/