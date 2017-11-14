Portion of Pyramid Highway Near Los Altos Closed After Head-On Crash

A portion of Pyramid Highway near Los Altos in Sparks is currently blocked as crew clear a crash scene. One person was hospitalized with unknown injuries after a head-on crash early Tuesday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred just before 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday and was possibly caused by a medical event.

The northbound left lanes are blocked due to the crash.

Authorities tell us one person was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

There's no word on when the roadway will fully reopen.

We have a crew on scene and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.