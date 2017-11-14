Temporary Solution Reached for Tonopah Ambulance Service

Nye County Emergency Management says it is signing a temporary agreement with Reno-based REMSA to provide ambulance service for Tonopah through November 27th.

The county says it will appeal in the coming weeks to both the Northern Nye County Hospital District Board and the Board of Nye County Commissioners for a long-term solution for its volunteer ambulance service.

Emergency Management says it was previously notified on November 8th that the volunteer ambulance service would shut down on November 13th. Emergency Management and County Administration worked through the weekend to address the situation.