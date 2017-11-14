Northern California Gunman's Wife Found Dead Inside Home - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Northern California Gunman's Wife Found Dead Inside Home

Authorities say the wife of a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a Northern California town was found dead inside their home.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal's wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.

Authorities say Neal shot and killed four other people and wounded 10 others at different locations around the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve. Police later shot and killed him.

Authorities say he was out on bail after being charged with stabbing a neighbor and had been the subject of a domestic violence call the day before.

Neighbors also said they repeatedly reported to police that he had been firing off hundreds of rounds of ammunition day and night.

They say Neal was known to authorities and had at least one prior arrest. 

Johnston says the shooter was "randomly picking targets." He says there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.

Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

Students were shot and wounded at Rancho Tehama Elementary School.

"It was right about 8 a.m. we had multiple shots fired in Rancho Tehama," Johnston said. "That evolved to multiple victims and multiple shots at the school, at the elementary school. I am told at this point the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets, that's what I'm told."

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.

The FBI confirmed to CBS News they are sending agents from Sacramento, Redding, and Chico to assist with the investigation. 

The head of the area's homeowners association said neighbors had been complaining about Neal firing guns excessively on the property, which sits at the end of a dirt road.

Neal's sister, Sheridan Orr, said she had not talked to her brother in months, but he had struggled with mental illness and at times had a violent temper. She said she believed he was addicted to drugs.

"We're stunned and we're appalled that this is a person who has no business with firearms whatsoever," Orr said. "Our deep, deep sympathy for the victims and it sounds trite but our hearts are breaking for them."

Orr added, "If we can do any good to make people realize there must be some gates on people like this from getting guns," she paused. "This is the same story we're hearing more and more."

(CBS News, The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

