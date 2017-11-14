South Lake Tahoe Police Arrest Man on Gun-Related Charge

Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a recent shots fired case in South Lake Tahoe.

Police say they responded early Sunday morning to the report of a shooting at Beach Retreat & Lodge on Lake Tahoe Blvd., where a concert had just ended.

Police say an employee of Beach Retreat & Lodge followed the suspect to the parking lot of CVS on Lake Tahoe Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and detained several people in that area.

They say through the investigation, they determined that the suspect got into an argument with the victim after the concert. At some point, they say the suspect, 30-year-old Timothy Althouse shot at the victim’s legs but the victim was not hit. They say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officers say they later located a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun near where Althouse was contacted. They say the gun was reported missing around 2015 to the Redding Police Department.

Althouse was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for Assault with a Firearm on a Person. His bail was set at $75,000.

If you have any information on this case, call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100, or call Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.