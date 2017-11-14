Catholic Charities Mourns the Loss of Dining Room Director

Catholic Charities & The St. Vincent’s Programs has announced that its dining room director and longest standing employee, Ray Trevino has died.

Catholic Charities released this statement on Tuesday:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Dining Room Director and longest standing employee, Ray Trevino. Ray was beloved by Catholic Charities staff and volunteers alike, and made a positive impact on thousands of lives in his 25 years with the organization. He will be especially missed by those he served in the dining room. Ray treated everyone with compassion and always welcomed them with an open heart. He created a safe place for the neediest people in our community, of which he commonly referred to as “our place”. Ray truly believed that the St. Vincent’s Dining Room was a place where people could gather, regardless of their circumstances, and find comfort while sharing a meal together.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Ray. He was a pillar of this community and will be sorely missed. In his 25 years of service, Ray touched the lives of many and provided hope to those who needed it most. Catholic Charities will continue to honor the legacy left behind by this great man who dedicated his life to feeding the hearts and souls of the community,” said Peter Vogel, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

Catholic Charities plans to have a moment of remembrance for Ray at this year’s Thanksgiving Meal, a tradition that he was so passionate about. It will be held in the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, 325 Valley Road, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.