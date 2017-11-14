Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Person of Interest in Residen - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Person of Interest in Residential Burglary

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a person of interest in a residential burglary.  

Deputies say Sara Jones has an active warrant with Reno courts and is a person of interest in a Carson City Burglary.  

She also goes by the name Jackie Jones. 

If you have any information on her, call the Carson City Sheriff’s office at 775-887-COPS (2677).

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Two Bodies Recovered From Fallen Leaf Lake

    Deputies: Two Bodies Recovered From Fallen Leaf Lake

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-11-15 22:03:35 GMT

    The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says crews have recovered two bodies that were found in Fallen Leaf Lake. 

    More >>

    The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says crews have recovered two bodies that were found in Fallen Leaf Lake. 

    More >>

  • Northern California Gunman's Wife Found Dead Inside Home

    Northern California Gunman's Wife Found Dead Inside Home

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 5:02 PM EST2017-11-15 22:02:49 GMT

    Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal's wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.

    More >>

    Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal's wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.

    More >>

  • Roll for Ryan

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 9:21 PM EST2017-11-15 02:21:10 GMT

    Cancer is a scary thing and it can steal someone's life incredibly fast. It doesn't care if you're a hard worker, if you served our country, if you're a devoted husband or a father of three. That was the case for Ryan Hysell. How the community is getting ready to roll on his behalf in Health Watch.

    More >>

    Cancer is a scary thing and it can steal someone's life incredibly fast. It doesn't care if you're a hard worker, if you served our country, if you're a devoted husband or a father of three. That was the case for Ryan Hysell. How the community is getting ready to roll on his behalf in Health Watch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.