UNR: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

The University of Nevada, Reno is hosting several events this week to bring attention to homelessness and the food need in our community in observance of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Pack Provisions Food Drive

Happening All Week

Donation Bins available in the Downunder Cafe and the Joe Crowley Student Union 2nd Floor elevator lobby.

Pack Provisions Presents Q & A on Reno Homelessness

Happening November 15th

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

At Wells Fargo Auditorium with guest speaker Keith Pleich

Pack Provisions Presents Oxfam Hunger Banquet

November 16th 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

ASUN Pack Provisions is hosting an educational dinner that simulates the issue of global hunger.

Veterans Services and Wolf Pack Vets Present Thanksgiving Dinner for Homeless Veterans

November 17th from 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM

A Disabled American Veterans (DAV) sponsored event that brings a Thanksgiving Meal to homeless veterans.

Nevada Alumni Association Big Reno Coat Drive

November 17th 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Hosted by Nevada Alumni Association's Women's Programming Group, in partnership with the Big Reno Coat Drive.

