AG Laxalt Announces Nevadans Could Receive Compensation From Western Union

Back in January, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt and a multi-state coalition of 49 other states and the District of Columbia settled with Western Union to resolve complaints of defrauded consumers who used their wire transfer service and unintentionally sent money to third parties involved in fraudulent schemes.

Now, AG Laxalt has notified Nevada residents who previously filed claims with Western Union that they may be eligible for compensation.

Nevadans who reported to Western Union or to the Office of the Nevada Attorney General that they had been the victim of a scam while using Western Union’s services may receive a claim form in the mail and are eligible to apply for compensation from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Victim Asset Recovery Program.

Nevadans may be eligible to receive compensation if they fell victim to these fraud-induced transfers between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017.

As part of the settlement, Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to the Department of Justice to administer refunds to victims of fraud induced wire transfers nationwide.

“My office settled with Western Union earlier this year to ensure consumers can safely transfer money and avoid funding fraudsters,” said Laxalt. “As we continue to work with Western Union and the Department of Justice to provide relief to those affected, Nevadans eligible for compensation should be on the lookout for letters from them regarding their claims and eligibility for compensation.”

Nevadans eligible for compensation may receive a claim form in the mail from the settlement administrator in the next two weeks. The claim form will contain instructions explaining how consumers may file their claim to receive compensation. All completed claim forms must be mailed back to the settlement administrator by February 12, 2018.

If you believe you may be eligible for a claim but have not received a claim form in the mail, please visit http://www.westernunionremission.com or call 1-844-319-2124 for more information on how to file a claim. For more information on the January, 2017 multi-state settlement with Western Union, click here.