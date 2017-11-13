Police Release Details on Sparks Shooting

Sparks police have released details about a shooting that occurred on November 11 around 3pm in the parking lot of 615 E Lincoln Way.

The shooting was the result of an argument between three people, Jerry Laforge, Evan Jacob, and a third, unnamed party. Laforge approached Jacob and the unnamed subject after they had gotten into their vehicle. An argument ensued, both parties drew guns, and gunfire was exchanged.

Jacob and the unnamed subject drove away, striking several other parked vehicles. The unnamed subject was hit by a projectile, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

No bystanders were struck or injured by gunfire.

Officers arrived on scene and located and detained all subjects involved.

Laforge was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Jacob was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a gun within a vehicle.

The injured subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.

This case remains under investigation, and there no outstanding suspects.

This incident does not appear to be gang related.

The third subject will remain unnamed while police investigate the case.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to call Sparks Police Detectives 353-2225 or Secret Witness 322-4900.