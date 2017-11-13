Food Drive to be Held to Benefit Evelyn Mount Community Outreach - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Food Drive to be Held to Benefit Evelyn Mount Community Outreach

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Media Group and KODS (103.7 The River) has announced they will be holding a food drive to benefit the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach.

Donations will be collected in front of the Great Clips on Galleria Drive from 11 am to 2 pm on Wednesday.

They are asking for donations of turkeys, hams, canned goods, dry goods or any other assortment of holiday food. 

Last year, Evelyn was able to feed almost 10,000 people for the holidays but was still 500 meals short. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.