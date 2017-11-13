Food Drive to be Held to Benefit Evelyn Mount Community Outreach

The Reno Media Group and KODS (103.7 The River) has announced they will be holding a food drive to benefit the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach.

Donations will be collected in front of the Great Clips on Galleria Drive from 11 am to 2 pm on Wednesday.

They are asking for donations of turkeys, hams, canned goods, dry goods or any other assortment of holiday food.

Last year, Evelyn was able to feed almost 10,000 people for the holidays but was still 500 meals short.