Dameon Baber Named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week

Putting up the performance of his career, junior Dameon Baber has been named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week following Nevada’s game against San José State.

Baber put up a historic line in the matchup against the Spartans. He scored three touchdowns on the day – two via interception return and one via punt block return – and tied an NCAA record, becoming just the third player in history to score three touchdowns via runback in the same game. He totaled three interceptions in the game, a 59-14 victory over the Spartans.

Baber set a school record with a 100-yard interception return, eclipsing a 96-yard return for a score by Scott Nader from 1972. He also scored on a 39-yard interception return.

His first score of the game after a Spartans punt was blocked by teammate Wyatt Demps as Baber scooped and scored from six yards out.

This is the second time Baber has picked off three passes in a game. He did so in 2015 as a true freshman against Fresno State. He also has a two-pick game in his career – his Wolf Pack debut at Buffalo, also in 2015.

Baber becomes the second Nevada player to earn conference honors this season, joining running back Kelton Moore, who won the offensive award after Nevada’s win over Hawai`i.

The Wolf Pack has two games left on its schedule, including the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNLV on Nov. 25.