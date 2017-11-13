Wildfire Near Bridgeport Now 20% Contained

When the power goes out you'll want to be prepared. You can purchase pre-made emergency kits at places like Home Depot, or you can buy each of the things yourself.More >>
Collection sites will be Max Casino, 900 S Carson St, in Carson City and Sanchez Meat Co, 17034 Highway 395, in Minden and will be collecting between 6 am and 6 pm.More >>
The WCSD Zoning Advisory Committee will meet 5:30 pm Thursday at Lemelson STEM Academy to discuss changes related to the new middle school in Sun Valley.More >>
The first Thanksgiving meal will be served November 20 in downtown Reno, and the second will be served at the Salvation Army November 23.More >>
The subject is described as a white male adult, 5’10” to 6’01”, wearing a ball cap, a gray and black striped hooded jacket, a purple backpack, and blue jeans.More >>
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says crews have recovered two bodies that were found in Fallen Leaf Lake.More >>
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal's wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.More >>
Cancer is a scary thing and it can steal someone's life incredibly fast. It doesn't care if you're a hard worker, if you served our country, if you're a devoted husband or a father of three. That was the case for Ryan Hysell. How the community is getting ready to roll on his behalf in Health Watch.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says crews have cleared the crash on I-80 near Fernley after a person was struck and killed late Tuesday night.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued an area Winter Storm Warning that starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday. A high wind warning also is in effect for Reno, Carson City and much of western Nevada until 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
