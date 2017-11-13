Highway 395 Remains Closed Near Bridgeport as Wildfire Grows in Size

Sierra Front says a wildfire near Bridgeport, California is now 370-acres large. According to officials, the flames were sparked by a "motor vehicle crash" in the area around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The California Department of Transportation and California Highway Patrol closed a section on U.S. 395 in both direction from Bridgeport to the California-Nevada state line due to the wildfire.

The Chris Fire is burning about 15 miles north of Bridgeport along 395.

Officials recommend the following detours:

Northbound: take SR-183 south of Bridgeport to NV-338 then to NV 208. Then you will reconnect with U.S. 395 just northeast of Topaz Lake.

Southbound: take NV-208 to NV-338 to SR-182 which will connect you to U.S. 395 south of Bridgeport.

Large trucks will not have access and must use detours.

For updates, on when the road will reopen, click here.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is burning in very steep terrain in grass, sagebrush, and timber.

Ten handcrews, 14 engines, one dozer, one air attack and four helicopters are working to suppress the fire.

There are a number of cooperating agencies who have provided resources for the firefighting effort including the U.S. Forest Service, California Division of Forestry (Cal Fire), Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Antelope Valley Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protection District, Carson City Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, California Department of Transportation, Nevada Department of Transportation.