'Chris Fire' Burning Near Bridgeport Now 100% Contained

Sierra Front says a 370-acre wildfire burning near Bridgeport, California is now 100% contained. According to officials, the flames were sparked by a "motor vehicle crash" in the area around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. 

The California Department of Transportation and California Highway Patrol had closed a section on U.S. 395 in both direction from Bridgeport to the California-Nevada state line due to the wildfire, but it is now open for traffic. 

The Chris Fire is burning about 15 miles north of Bridgeport along 395 near the Chris Flat campground.  

No structures are threatened, and at the time of this writing, there are no evacuations. 

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is burning in very steep terrain in grass, sagebrush, and timber. 

There are a number of cooperating agencies who have provided resources for the firefighting effort including the U.S. Forest Service, California Division of Forestry (Cal Fire), Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Antelope Valley Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protection District, Carson City Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, California Department of Transportation, Nevada Department of Transportation. 

