Rand Paul Returns to Washington After Assault

Rand Paul Returns to Washington After Assault

Sen. Rand Paul is returning to Washington following an attack in his yard that left him with six broken ribs.
    
Paul posted a message on his Twitter account on Monday saying he is returning to work in the Senate despite being in a good deal of pain.
    
Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn. Police have charged Rene Boucher with misdemeanor assault. Boucher pleaded not guilty during a court hearing last week.
    
Boucher and Paul have been neighbors for 17 years. Boucher's attorney said the attack was motivated by a trivial dispute but has not elaborated. Paul's senior adviser said the senator had not had a conversation with Boucher in years.
    
Paul tweeted he will be ready to move forward with tax cuts in the coming days.

