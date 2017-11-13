Section of Sutro Street Closed For Railroad Work

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a crash in US 395 North at Airport Road has been cleared.More >>
After a months-long process of meetings and votes and public input, the Washoe County School Board unanimously voted Tuesday to name the new elementary school being built in south Reno "Nick Poulakidas Elementary School."More >>
Donations from the William N. Pennington Foundation and several local groups made the $2.7 million renovation possible. The construction happened in three phases, with the last one happening over the last five months. During that time, kids were confined to the gym and the playground. Now there are available classrooms for art, dance, games. It also has a lunchroom.More >>
Nevadans can now buy a Heritage of Sparks license plate at the DMV that features Last Chance Joe full of color.More >>
Cancer is a scary thing and it can steal someone's life incredibly fast. It doesn't care if you're a hard worker, if you served our country, if you're a devoted husband or a father of three. That was the case for Ryan Hysell. How the community is getting ready to roll on his behalf in Health Watch.More >>
At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a person of interest in a residential burglary.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a Sparks man last week on three child sex-related charges.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire near Bridgeport, California is now 370-acres large. According to officials, the flames were sparked by a "motor vehicle crash" in the area.More >>
Firehouse Subs will donate 20% of all sales Tuesday to support medical fees for seven local teenagers injured last week in a SUV crash on Kings Canyon Road.More >>
