Former Drug Exec Named New Health Secretary

Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.More >>
Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.More >>
Opening statements have begun in the federal trial of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant in a 2014 armed standoff against government agents.More >>
Opening statements have begun in the federal trial of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant in a 2014 armed standoff against government agents.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire near Bridgeport, California is now 370-acres large. According to officials, the flames were sparked by a "motor vehicle crash" in the area.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire near Bridgeport, California is now 370-acres large. According to officials, the flames were sparked by a "motor vehicle crash" in the area.More >>
Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a recent shots fired case in South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a recent shots fired case in South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Catholic Charities & The St. Vincent’s Programs has announced that its dining room director and longest standing employee, Ray Trevino has died.More >>
Catholic Charities & The St. Vincent’s Programs has announced that its dining room director and longest standing employee, Ray Trevino has died.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire near Bridgeport, California is now 370-acres large. According to officials, the flames were sparked by a "motor vehicle crash" in the area.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire near Bridgeport, California is now 370-acres large. According to officials, the flames were sparked by a "motor vehicle crash" in the area.More >>
The shooting was the result of an argument between three people, Jerry Laforge, Evan Jacob, and a third, unnamed party and occurred on November 11 around 3pm in the parking lot of 615 E Lincoln Way.More >>
The shooting was the result of an argument between three people, Jerry Laforge, Evan Jacob, and a third, unnamed party and occurred on November 11 around 3pm in the parking lot of 615 E Lincoln Way.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for two suspicious incidents that could possibly involve the same man lurking in a Spanish Springs neighborhood.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for two suspicious incidents that could possibly involve the same man lurking in a Spanish Springs neighborhood.More >>
The road has slopes, curves and elevation differences that could react in a variety of ways during the winter. Shade and wind can cause some areas to have snow drifts or icy patches. Those are all elements that could take a few years for crews to learn about.More >>
The road has slopes, curves and elevation differences that could react in a variety of ways during the winter. Shade and wind can cause some areas to have snow drifts or icy patches. Those are all elements that could take a few years for crews to learn about.More >>
Firehouse Subs will donate 20% of all sales Tuesday to support medical fees for seven local teenagers injured last week in a SUV crash on Kings Canyon Road.More >>
Firehouse Subs will donate 20% of all sales Tuesday to support medical fees for seven local teenagers injured last week in a SUV crash on Kings Canyon Road.More >>