Reno Rodeo Denim Drive and Other Clothing Drives

Winter is getting closer and some groups are gathering clothes for the homeless and the children in town, you can help them out by either donating money or clothes for these causes.

The Reno Rodeo Denim Drive is focused on collecting money and new clothing for abused and neglected children across 14 Northern Nevada counties, since 2006 the Reno Rodeo has collected almost one million dollars for these children, "the denim drive helps support them with new clothes and it is much more than a pair of jeans, it really is a world of different," says Clara Andriola with the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

Local organization, The Bearded Sinners, is also collecting gently used or new clothing that can help keep our homeless community warm before winter hits. Through out the month of November various locations will have barrels for people to drop off clothing, at the end of the month the group go around town and hand out the donations, "They are grateful, we do get a lot of tears, they are really excited," says Jason Henderson, member of The Bearded Sinners.

Bearded Sinners Drop off Locations are:

Dad's Quick Mart, 5212 Sparks Blvd.

Sierra View Church, 13600 Stead Blvd.

Chevron, 350 S. Arlington Ave.

To donate to the Denim Drive you can find the closest location to you by visiting, http://www.renorodeofoundation.org/denim-drive/collection-locations/