Crews Investigate Car Fire in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Investigate Car Fire in Reno

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Fire Department says an electrical problem may have sparked a vehicle fire late Sunday night. 

Crews responded to reports of the blaze in the area of East Plumb and I-580 at around 11:30 p.m. Officials say the driver smelled smoke in her car, pulled over and evacuated safely before fire crews arrived. 

There are no injuries. 

