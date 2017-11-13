More than 400 Killed, 6000+ Injured After 7.3 Quake at Iran-Iraq - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

More than 400 Killed, 6000+ Injured After 7.3 Quake at Iran-Iraq Border

An Iranian disaster management official says Iran's death toll from a powerful earthquake along the Iran-Iraq border has risen to 407.
    
Behnam Saeedi, a spokesman for the country's crisis management headquarters, was quoted by the semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies on Monday. Saeedi says the number of injured in the 7.3 magnitude quake is now 6,700.
    
The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Iran's western Kermanshah province, sitting in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq, was the hardest hit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

