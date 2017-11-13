Powerful Earthquake At Iran-Iraq Border Kills 200

The Reno Fire Department says an electrical problem may have sparked a vehicle fire late Sunday night.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Office says Carson Street, and Curry Street, will be closed Sunday evening to through traffic.More >>
Iranian state TV is now reporting that 200 people were killed and 1,686 injured in the earthquake along Iran-Iraq border.More >>
After a nice weekend in Northern Nevada a series of storms will move through the region this week, with the first one coming through Monday into early Tuesday morning. A stronger storm will move through here Wednesday into Thursday.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says a mobile home fire near the airport Sunday night has left two residents without a home.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for two suspicious incidents that could possibly involve the same man lurking in a Spanish Springs neighborhood.More >>
After a nice weekend in Northern Nevada a series of storms will move through the region this week, with the first one coming through Monday into early Tuesday morning. A stronger storm will move through here Wednesday into Thursday.More >>
The Carson City School District Superintendent has released a statement after seven juveniles were hurt in a crash on Kings Canyon Road late Thursday night.More >>
