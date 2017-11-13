Powerful Earthquake At Iran-Iraq Border Kills 200

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iranian state TV is now reporting that 200 people were killed and 1,686 injured in the earthquake along Iran-Iraq border.



Monday's report says that rescuers are trying to help those affected.



The magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck at a depth of 23.2 kilometers (14.4 miles), a shallow depth that can have broader damage.



The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Its worst damage appeared to be in Iran's western Kermanshah province, which sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq. Residents in the rural area rely mainly on farming to make a living.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iranian state media say that a powerful earthquake that shook the Iran-Iraq border late on Sunday has killed more than 140 people and injured 860 in Iran alone.



The Baghdad government has not immediately given word on damage or casualties in that country.



The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja. It struck at a depth of 23.2 kilometers (14.4 miles), a shallow depth that can have broader damage. Magnitude 7 earthquakes are capable of widespread, heavy damage.



The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Its worst damage appeared to be in Iran's western Kermanshah province, which sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq.



