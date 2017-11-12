Reno Fire Knocks Down Mobile Home Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Fire Knocks Down Mobile Home Fire

Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department
Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department

The Reno Fire Department says a mobile home fire near the airport Sunday night has left two residents without a home.

The fire broke out in a home at the Shade Tree Village Mobile Home Park on Gentry Way around 7:00 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze threatened other homes and nearby trees. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Firefighters say two residents inside the home are safe, but are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

