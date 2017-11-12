Toys for Tots Busy Collecting for the Holidays

Toys for Tots is busy collecting items for the upcoming holiday season. It's a local tradition, here in the Truckee Meadows. Speaking to Ken Santor, with Toys for Tots, was almost like talking to Santa himself. The sheer amount of toys handed out each year is impressive.

"I think the first year was 35 thousand toys we gave out, and last year we gave out 98 thousand, and this year so far I've given out probably 45 thousand," said Ken Santor, the Coordinator for the Washoe County Toys for Tots.

The organization, which has chapters in every major city across the nation and is celebrating their 70th anniversary, was started in 1947 by a United States marine, and was later adopted by the Marine Corps. Toys for Tots donates toys to several non-profit organizations like catholic charities and Evelyn mount, but is also open to walk ins, helping any family who can't afford toys for their children.

Any toys or money collected also stays local, so if you drop off a toy you can be sure it will go to a child in need right here in Washoe County.

"We put out between 2 and 300 bins a year for people to drop their toys in and then we collect them," said Santor.

Toys for Tots will also be joining channel 2 news at our share your Christmas event-- collecting toys for children in need at all three of our locations on December 8th at the grand sierra resort in Reno, the governor's mansion in Carson City, and the Carson valley inn in Minden.

If you would like more information about Toys for Tots, or how to donate, head to www.toysfortots.org.