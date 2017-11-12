American Red Cross Assists Family of Six after House Fire in Gar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

American Red Cross Assists Family of Six after House Fire in Garnerville

Posted: Updated:

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting five adults and one child after their home caught fire in Gardnerville Sunday afternoon.

The family is being provided comfort and care near Gilman Ave on Douglas Ave.

Chief Battalion Larry Goss says it was a small electrical fire that burned through the wire that supplies power to the home's water heater. 

Goss says the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are meeting with the residents and will ensure everyone has a safe place to sleep and has food, clothing, medication and other essentials.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.