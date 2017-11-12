American Red Cross Assists Family of Six after House Fire in Garnerville

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting five adults and one child after their home caught fire in Gardnerville Sunday afternoon.

The family is being provided comfort and care near Gilman Ave on Douglas Ave.

Chief Battalion Larry Goss says it was a small electrical fire that burned through the wire that supplies power to the home's water heater.

Goss says the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are meeting with the residents and will ensure everyone has a safe place to sleep and has food, clothing, medication and other essentials.