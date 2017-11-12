Carson Street and Curry Street Closed for Candlelight Vigil

Carson City Sheriff's Office says Carson Street, and Curry Street, will be closed Sunday evening to through traffic for a candlelight vigil.

They say Carson Street between 5th Street and Musser and Curry Street, between 2nd Street and 4th Street will be closed beginning 6 p.m. until vigil ceremony ends. The roads will be closed for those attending the candlelight vigil at McFadden Plaza in support of the Carson High School students who were injured in a vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Kings Canyon Road.

According to CCSO, A Carson High School teacher, Angila Golik is coordinating the event, which will start at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. The Bob McFadden Plaza is located at, 223 W 3rd Street in Carson City. Those attending are encouraged to bring candles.

Carson City police say seven people were involved, but five of the students are still in critical condition.

Over the next few weeks, several businesses in Carson City will be donating proceeds to help the families of the victims:

11/12 Scoops Ice Cream - 6:00 p.m. to close.

11/14 Miracle Minute - Carson High School

11/14 Fireside Subs - All day

11/15 Carson Douglas Staff Basketball School - 7:00 p.m. at Carson High School

11/16 Pizza Factory - All sales

11/18 6 vs. 6 Soccer Tournament - Carson High School, 9:00 a.m.

11/17 Buffalo Wild Wings - Mention student fundraiser

11/18 CHS Photography Santa Booth Photos - Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

11/20 Chili's - 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

11/21 The Fox Brewpub - All day