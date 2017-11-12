WWII B-17 Bomber Takes Flight Over Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WWII B-17 Bomber Takes Flight Over Reno

Posted: Updated:

The Liberty Foundations 2017 Salute to Veterans tour is arriving to Reno at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for two days.

The famous Boeing B-17 "Madras Maiden" is celebrating 72 years since the end of WWII and the its first visit to Reno. The aircraft will be open to the public and available for flights and ground tours on Saturday and Sunday, November 11th and 12th.

