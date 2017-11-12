Airport Welcomes Home Honor Flight on Veterans Day Weekend

On Sunday afternoon, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed home Honor Flight.

Forty veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars were welcomed with music from Damonte Ranch High School, Quilts of Valor, therapy dogs and a military salute in tribute to their service.

Southwest flight #4069 landed at 12:05 p.m. and the public, including family, friends, Honor Flight organizers, community supporters from the Nevada Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Blue Star Moms, Comstock Lode Quilters, Paws for Passengers and many more showed up to greet the veterans.