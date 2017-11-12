Airport Welcomes Home Honor Flight on Veterans Day Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Airport Welcomes Home Honor Flight on Veterans Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:

On Sunday afternoon, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed home Honor Flight.

Forty veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars were welcomed with music from Damonte Ranch High School, Quilts of Valor, therapy dogs and a military salute in tribute to their service. 

Southwest flight #4069 landed at 12:05 p.m. and the public, including family, friends, Honor Flight organizers, community supporters from the Nevada Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Blue Star Moms, Comstock Lode Quilters, Paws for Passengers and many more showed up to greet the veterans. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.