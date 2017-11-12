4,700-unit Housing Development Planned for Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

4,700-unit Housing Development Planned for Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A proposal to build 4,700 housing units on a former ranch in Reno could help take a chunk out of the region's housing shortage if the developers can overcome at least one big challenge - it's in a flood plain.
    
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports principal planner Andy Durling says the development is expected to include a mix of single-family homes, multi-family townhouses and multiplexes targeted at buyers who can afford the region's median home price.
    
Newport Beach, California development company Newport Pacific Land has begun the approval process with the city of Reno. It hopes building begins within two years. Newport Pacific Land has named the project Daybreak.
    
But much of the land is in a critical flood plain. The area flooded in 1997, 2005 and earlier this year.
    
