Sparks Police Warn of Man Who May Be Lurking Around Homes

The Sparks Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for two suspicious incidents that could possibly involve the same man lurking in a Spanish Springs neighborhood.

Sparks police say a man went into a home in the 1000 block of Tyrall Court at about 1:30 p.m. shortly after the homeowner left the home on Friday. The man was scared away by the home alarm system.

A witness said the man wore a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants and ran to a dark-colored sports utility vehicle with Star Wars trooper and Batman stickers on the windows.

Then, about 10 p.m. on Friday, someone in the 900 block of Floral Ridge Way reported seeing a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants standing in their yard looking into their home. The suspect left before police arrived.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.

In light of this recent burglary attempt, police would like to remind everyone of a few safety tips.