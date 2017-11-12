"Scouting for Food" Holiday Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

"Scouting for Food" Holiday Drive

The local Boy Scout Pack, Troop 7322 and Girl Scout Troop 89 are teaming up with Catholic Charities and the St. Vincent's Programs to continue the Reno tradition, Scouting for Food!

The holiday food drive is being held Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church at 1250 Wyoming Avenue. Scout members are collecting donated food items before masses on both days.

A list of food options you can donate include yams, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, pie mix, custard and frozen turkeys. All of the food will benefit the hungry clients of St. Vincent's Food Pantry. The goal is to provide local families a good holiday meal, especially those who may not have a Thanksgiving meal this year. 

Last year, the Scouts say they collected a record 6,000+ pounds of food. If you'd like to stop by and donate, the St. Vincent's Food Pantry truck will be parked outside of St. Albert's Church. 

