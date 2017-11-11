Baber's Three TD's Lead Nevada to Win Over SJSU - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Baber's Three TD's Lead Nevada to Win Over SJSU

Posted: Updated:

Dameon Baber claimed a spot in the NCAA record book with three touchdowns off returns and Nevada pounded San Jose State 59-14 on Saturday.

Baber returned a blocked punt six yards for the go-ahead score near the end of the first quarter, as Nevada (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) took a 14-7 lead, then intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a score. He added another pick six, from 39 yards, in the third quarter, by which time the Wolf Pack led 52-7.

The junior safety intercepted Aaron Montel on the game's opening drive, his first pick since 2015. He finished as the first player in Mountain West history to have a pair of three-interception games and is the third player in NCAA history to score three TDs via runbacks (Johnny Jackson, Houston, 1987 and Antonio Perkins, Oklahoma, 2003).

Ty Gangi completed 16 of 23 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns and Wyatt Demps had seven catches for 115 yards and two TDs.

Tyler Nevins rushed for 118 yards with a TD for San Jose State (1-10, 0-6).

Associated Press

  • Baber's Three TDs Lead Nevada to Win Over SJSU

    Baber's Three TDs Lead Nevada to Win Over SJSU

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:21 PM EST2017-11-12 02:21:02 GMT

    Dameon Baber claimed a spot in the NCAA record book with three touchdowns off returns and Nevada pounded San Jose State 59-14 on Saturday.

    Baber returned a blocked punt six yards for the go-ahead score near the end of the first quarter, as Nevada (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) took a 14-7 lead, then intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a score. He added another pick six, from 39 yards, in the third quarter, by which time the Wolf Pack led 52-7.

    More >>

    Dameon Baber claimed a spot in the NCAA record book with three touchdowns off returns and Nevada pounded San Jose State 59-14 on Saturday.

    Baber returned a blocked punt six yards for the go-ahead score near the end of the first quarter, as Nevada (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) took a 14-7 lead, then intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a score. He added another pick six, from 39 yards, in the third quarter, by which time the Wolf Pack led 52-7.

    More >>

  • Bighorns Come Up Short Against Austin

    Bighorns Come Up Short Against Austin

    Saturday, November 11 2017 2:47 AM EST2017-11-11 07:47:44 GMT

     The Reno Bighorns (1-1) fell to the Austin Spurs (3-1) Friday night at the Reno Events Center. 

    More >>

     The Reno Bighorns (1-1) fell to the Austin Spurs (3-1) Friday night at the Reno Events Center. 

    More >>

  • Wolf Pack Men Hammer Idaho 88-64

    Wolf Pack Men Hammer Idaho 88-64

    Saturday, November 11 2017 2:44 AM EST2017-11-11 07:44:45 GMT

    The Martin twins, Caleb and Cody combined to score 41 points in Nevada 88-64 victory over Idaho to begin the season. 

    More >>

    The Martin twins, Caleb and Cody combined to score 41 points in Nevada 88-64 victory over Idaho to begin the season. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.