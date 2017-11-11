Baber's Three TD's Lead Nevada to Win Over SJSU

Dameon Baber claimed a spot in the NCAA record book with three touchdowns off returns and Nevada pounded San Jose State 59-14 on Saturday.
Baber returned a blocked punt six yards for the go-ahead score near the end of the first quarter, as Nevada (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) took a 14-7 lead, then intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a score. He added another pick six, from 39 yards, in the third quarter, by which time the Wolf Pack led 52-7.
The Reno Bighorns (1-1) fell to the Austin Spurs (3-1) Friday night at the Reno Events Center.
The Martin twins, Caleb and Cody combined to score 41 points in Nevada 88-64 victory over Idaho to begin the season.
In its season opener, and first game led by head coach Amanda Levens, the Nevada women's basketball team dropped an 87-61 decision Friday night to Utah.
Nevada men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday's Wolf Pack football game and is donating the tickets to heroes in the Northern Nevada community.
