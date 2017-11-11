Reno's Veterans Day Parade

Today Reno held its 19th annual Veterans Day parade, to honor our local veterans. The theme for this year was Reno 150, where they were not only celebrating our veterans, but also Reno’s 150th birthday!

"Having so many people here today and having they support what has happened in the past present and future it’s awesome. And it means a lot to me as a vet knowing that people support one another," said Air Force Veteran Carly Holmes-White.

Veterans Day, which was previously named Armistice Day, started in 1919 after the end of World War 1. The parade, which started at 11:11 is a nod to when hostilities ended between allied nations and Germany on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Since then Veterans Day has been a celebration of those who have served and still serve our country.

"I always tell people that I believe everyday should be Veterans day, but for me veterans day is a chance for the community to come out and just let everybody openly know how much they appreciate the service of our service members," said Shane Whitecloud with the Veterans Resource Center.

While thousands lined Virginia street for the parade, a local boy scout troop was paying respect to past veterans. Boy Scout troop 4 led by Eagle Scout candidate Chris Seifart spent their day cleaning around grave sites at the hillside cemetery and placing flags and flowers on the veteran’s graves.

"It is important to commemorate their memory and their service as well as respect their graves on Veterans Day as this cemetery in particular has fallen into disrepair,” Said Eagle Scout Candidate Chris Seifart.

For more information or to learn how to donate to local Veterans, you can head to http://vetsresource.org/vrc-northern-nevada.html or the Veterans Guest House at www.veteransguesthouse.com.