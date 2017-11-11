Reno's Veterans Day Parade

Dameon Baber claimed a spot in the NCAA record book with three touchdowns off returns and Nevada pounded San Jose State 59-14 on Saturday.
Baber returned a blocked punt six yards for the go-ahead score near the end of the first quarter, as Nevada (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) took a 14-7 lead, then intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a score. He added another pick six, from 39 yards, in the third quarter, by which time the Wolf Pack led 52-7.
Today Reno held its 19th annual Veterans Day parade, to honor our local veterans.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Board of Pardons has voted to clear a man who spent more than two decades in prison for a murder he did not commit.
A local business is making cash donations to provide holiday meals for those in need.
The Carson City School District Superintendent has released a statement after seven juveniles were hurt in a crash on Kings Canyon Road late Thursday night.
O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
Many area businesses are offering deals for military members on Veterans Day.
