One Injured After Shooting near Lincoln Way and McCarran Blvd

Sparks Police is reporting a shooting in the area of Lincoln Way and McCarran Blvd. It occurred at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Lieutenant Scott Tracy, from Sparks Police, says the incident started as a traffic accident. Once police arrived, they found multiple crashed vehicles. They also found one victim with a gunshot wound. They tell us the victim has been transported to a nearby hospital.

As of right now, they say there are multiple females and males involved and that there were multiple shots fired. They've detained everyone involved but are still investigating on what led to the shooting.

Traffic is now back open in both directions on McCarran.