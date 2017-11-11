Man Imprisoned for 21 Years Cleared by Nevada Pardon Board - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Imprisoned for 21 Years Cleared by Nevada Pardon Board

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Board of Pardons has voted to clear a man who spent more than two decades in prison for a murder he did not commit.
    
Gov. Brian Sandoval and all seven state Supreme Court justices voted to issue an unconditional pardon to 54-year-old Fred Steese. Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, cast the sole no vote.
    
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Laxalt said he relied on a letter from the Clark County District Attorney's office opposing the pardon.
    
Steese was convicted of the 1992 killing of a Las Vegas performer but always maintained his innocence. A judge declared him factually innocent in 2012, but the district attorney refiled charges.
    
In order to get out of prison, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while maintaining his innocence.
    
Steese told the newspaper Friday that he's "a new man" after the pardon.
    
___
    
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

