Man Imprisoned for 21 Years Cleared by Nevada Pardon Board

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Board of Pardons has voted to clear a man who spent more than two decades in prison for a murder he did not commit.



Gov. Brian Sandoval and all seven state Supreme Court justices voted to issue an unconditional pardon to 54-year-old Fred Steese. Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, cast the sole no vote.



The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Laxalt said he relied on a letter from the Clark County District Attorney's office opposing the pardon.



Steese was convicted of the 1992 killing of a Las Vegas performer but always maintained his innocence. A judge declared him factually innocent in 2012, but the district attorney refiled charges.



In order to get out of prison, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while maintaining his innocence.



Steese told the newspaper Friday that he's "a new man" after the pardon.



Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

