Veterans Guest House Celebrates Veterans Day

The Veterans Guest House celebrated Veterans Day through many events on Saturday.

In the morning, they held a special service in honor of all veterans affected by Agent Orange. Participants released orange balloons at 9 a.m. to raise awareness of the devastating health effects of Agent Orange, a powerful herbicide and defoliant used during the Vietnam War. 

In the afternoon, the Guest House participated in the City of Reno's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Reno. After the parade, they held an open house and a free barbeque. 

For more information on the events, or to learn more, you can contact the Veterans Guest House at (775) 324-6958 or visit www.veteransguesthouse.com.

