Local Business Donates to Evelyn Mount

A local business is making cash donations to provide holiday meals for those in need. Employees of Brycon Corporation have been donating since August and are taking their collection to Evelyn Mount today.

Because many of these employees live out of state, they travel to Reno to work. Their donations are a way of saying thank you to the community that supports them while they are away from their families.

The Evelyn Mount food drive begins Monday, November 13th. The business has donated almost $3,000.00, which will go towards the food drive.