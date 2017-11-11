Local Business Donates to Evelyn Mount - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Business Donates to Evelyn Mount

Posted: Updated:

A local business is making cash donations to provide holiday meals for those in need. Employees of Brycon Corporation have been donating since August and are taking their collection to Evelyn Mount today. 

Because many of these employees live out of state, they travel to Reno to work. Their donations are a way of saying thank you to the community that supports them while they are away from their families. 

The Evelyn Mount food drive begins Monday, November 13th. The business has donated almost $3,000.00, which will go towards the food drive. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.