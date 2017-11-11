Vegas Shooting Memorial to Become Part of Museum Collection - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vegas Shooting Memorial to Become Part of Museum Collection

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A memorial honoring the victims of the October mass shooting in Las Vegas will be moved from the Strip to a museum where it will become part of a permanent collection.
    
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports people have until Saturday to the visit the collection of stuffed animals, cards, photos and other items left in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in honor of the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.
    
Fifty-eight crosses were planted in front of the sign for the 58 people killed when a 64-year-old man unleashed withering gunfire toward the Route 91 Harvest music festival before killing himself. Hundreds more were injured.
    
Clark County Museum officials will begin moving the memorial items Sunday.
    
___
    
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.