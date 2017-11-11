Vegas Shooting Memorial to Become Part of Museum Collection

Carson City Sheriff's Office reported smoke coming from Q's Barbecue Friday night.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Office reported smoke coming from Q's Barbecue Friday night.More >>
A memorial honoring the victims of the October mass shooting in Las Vegas will be moved from the Strip to a museum where it will become part of a permanent collection.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (1-1) fell to the Austin Spurs (3-1) Friday night at the Reno Events Center.More >>
The Martin twins, Caleb and Cody combined to score 41 points in Nevada 88-64 victory over Idaho to begin the season.More >>
The Carson City School District Superintendent has released a statement after seven juveniles were hurt in a crash on Kings Canyon Road late Thursday night.More >>
O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas.More >>
A couple recent winter storms in the area have caused a lot of the leaves in the Truckee Meadows to fall off their trees, but there are some colorful leaves hanging on for dear life. To help combat the extra waste caused by dead leaves, Waste Management allows six extra bag pick ups during the month of November in Sparks and unincorporated Washoe County.More >>
Many area businesses are offering deals for military members on Veterans Day.More >>