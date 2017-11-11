Bighorns Come Up Short Against Austin

Bighorns Release

11/10/2017

The Reno Bighorns (1-1) fell to the Austin Spurs (3-1) Friday night at the Reno Events Center.

Arron Harrison led the Bighorns with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals while JaKarr Sampson followed Harrison closely scoring 21 points and grabbing six rebounds. Reggie Hearn tallied 19 points, and three rebounds.

Darrun Hillard paced the Spurs with 27 points, six rebounds and two assists while Jaron Blossomgame had 26 points and 12 rebounds.

The opening minutes of the first frame would set the tone for a tight-knit first half between the two teams. Austin would have a 71.4% team shooting effort from beyond-the-arc while the Bighorns shot 50.0% from three-point range. Despite the teams alternating the lead four times in less than five minutes, the Spurs led the Bighorns by two going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was a head-to-head battle through to a tightly-contested frame with the teams scoring 26 points each. Neither team led by more than four points in the quarter, despite the frame seeing 12 lead changes and six ties. The Spurs held a two-point advantage over Reno going into the locker room at the half.

Coming out of the break, Austin opened their lead to as many as 17 points. The Spurs held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the quarter, having a 10-point lead entering the final frame.

The Bighorns chipped away at the Spurs lead, coming within five points twice by the 6:00 mark. Austin would keep the Bighorns at bay the remainder of the period, resulting in a Spurs victory.

Hearn scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half.

The Reno Bighorns will unite with SCHEELS to host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 11 to benefit the Nevada Veterans Memorial when the Bighorns host the Wisconsin Herd at 7 p.m. at the Reno Events Center on Veterans Day.

Bighorns players will wear custom Bighorns/SCHEELS uniforms that will be auctioned off throughout Saturday’s game with all proceeds benefiting the Nevada Veterans Memorial.