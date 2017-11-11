Bighorns Come Up Short Against Austin

The Reno Bighorns (1-1) fell to the Austin Spurs (3-1) Friday night at the Reno Events Center.More >>
The Martin twins, Caleb and Cody combined to score 41 points in Nevada 88-64 victory over Idaho to begin the season.
In its season opener, and first game led by head coach Amanda Levens, the Nevada women's basketball team dropped an 87-61 decision Friday night to Utah.
Nevada men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday's Wolf Pack football game and is donating the tickets to heroes in the Northern Nevada community.
