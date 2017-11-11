Wolf Pack Men Hammer Idaho 88-64

Nevada Release

The Martin twins, Caleb and Cody combined to score 41 points in Nevada 88-64 victory over Idaho to begin the season. A great opening night crowd of 8,457 fans say the 2017 Mountain West Champions receive their rings and the new banners unveiled before team took the court.

Nevada returns to the court on Monday hosting Rhode Island (1-0). Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free T-shirt.The Rams defeated UNC Asheville 84-60 tonight in their opener.

The game was tied at 21 with 7:12 to play in the first half but Nevada used a 22-9 run to end the first half and led 43-30 at the break. The Vandals closed within six points in the second half but the Pack stretched its largest lead of the night to 24 when the final buzzer sounded.

Both of the Martins set career highs that were previously set at North Carolina State. Caleb Martin scored 21 in the first half and finished the night with a game-high 26 off the bench. Cody Martin had an all-around game finishing with 15 points, seven assists, two blocks and three steals. The seven assists and three steals were both game highs.

Junior Jordan Caroline netted 13 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Point guard Lindsey Drew was the fourth player in double figures with 12 points. Drew had six assists and two blocks.