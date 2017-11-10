Winter Storms Give Residents More Waste to Get Rid Of - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winter Storms Give Residents More Waste to Get Rid Of

Posted: Updated:

A couple recent winter storms in the area have caused a lot of the leaves in the Truckee Meadows to fall off their trees, but there are some colorful leaves hanging on for dear life. To help combat the extra waste caused by dead leaves, Waste Management allows six extra bag pick ups during the month of November in Sparks and unincorporated Washoe County.

"That's six extra bags without stickers, so you can just leave that curbside." Kendra Kostelecky, Communications Specialist for Waste Management, said. "It can be leaves, it can be whatever you're trying to clean out of your garden."

Reno residents aren't as lucky, because the city does not have the same deal with Waste Management as Sparks and Washoe County does. Instead, Reno residents can take their greens to a Waste Management site. There are two in Reno, one on Commercial Row and another on Mt. Anderson St. in Stead. The landfill in Sparks is also available to residents from 8 am to 4:30 pm on Saturdays.

When you do go to dump your waste, be sure to bring an ID card or a bill so they can keep track of the total dumps from your address. Residents from Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County are all allowed 4 days a year to bring their waste to the dump.

For Reno residents who are unable to transport their waste, you can buy more yellow stickers at the Waste Management Office at 100 Vassar Street.

