Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District to Dedicate New Fireboat

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District announced Friday that it will be dedicating a new fireboat Monday, November 13.

The boat is custom built, and they say it will greatly enhance enhance TDFPD’s capabilities to respond to a wide range of emergencies, including firefighting and on-the-water rescue operations.

The craft was purchased with financial support from protection area homeowners, following a comprehensive review process by the TDFPD Board of Trustees.