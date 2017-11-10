Area Fencing Companies Staying Busy After Strong Winds

Wind is not only bad when it comes to fire danger, but it can also bring down fences. With our recent stormy weather and last year's epic winter, fencing companies are staying rather busy.

"We're very busy right now. With all the high winds and work out there, we're not slowing down anytime soon," said Allen Simpson of Silver State Fence and Stain.

If your fence needs a makeover, it might take a few weeks before it gets replaced, but when a storm hits, it takes much longer to catch up.

"Snow, rain, mud, is very impacting and when these things happen it puts us behind quite a bit. Trying to catch up about six to eight weeks behind schedule at that time," said Simpson.

Simpson says they spend about half of their time fixing old fences that are about 30 to 40 years old.

"There's always a lot of wind damage when the wind blows so there's a lot of old fences in this town and like I said we just replaced this fence," said Simpson.

The other half is geared towards making brand new ones in developments.

"There's a shortage of houses so everybody's building and we're going behind them and nailing and installing fences and sealing lots. It's impacted the movement everyone coming in, helped out a lot," said Simpson.

So while business is booming, crews are being stretched thin and Silver State Fence and Stain is hiring.