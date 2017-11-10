Nevada Sets School Record in Victory at West Point

The University of Nevada rifle team set one school mark and tied another winning a triangular match with No. 11 Army and MIT Friday at West Point. The 14th Wolf Pack placed first with a score of 4677 followed by the Black Knigths at 4665 and MIT shot 4295. Nevada hosts Alaska Fairbanks on Nov. 19.



The 4677 aggregate team scored tied the Nevada school record that was set earlier this season in a win at UTEP on Sept. 30. The Pack won the smallbore with a school record 2326 and also won the air rifle with a score of 2351.



Rachel Benesh and Mitchell Van Patten both shot 585 in smallbore but Benesh held the tiebreaker to finish first. It was a career-high for Benesh. Justin Nissen (580), Eli Larimer (576) and Emily Capual (575) took spots six, seven and nine respectively.



The Pack had a group of four in spots two through five in the air rifle event. Larimer tied for first with his 589 but lost the tiebreaker to Army’s Kaitlyn Kutz to earn second. Benesh (588), Capaul (588) and Van Patten (586) finished in the next three spots. Nissen (578) was 10th.



In the aggregate, that combines the two events Benesh was first with a career-high 1173. Van Patten’s 1171 was good for third. Larimer (1165) placed sixth, Capaul (1163) seventh and Nissen (1158) eighth as all five Nevada competitors were in the top eight. Larimer’s 1165 is a season high.

(University of Nevada, Reno)