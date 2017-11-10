Douglas County Sheriff Says Won't Seek Re-Election - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Sheriff Says Won't Seek Re-Election

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Twitter Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Twitter

Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini says he's not seeking re-election.

In an interview with The Record Courier, Pierini said the time has come for him to step down after 40 years in service to Douglas County.

Pierini started his law enforcement career working for the Carson City Sheriff's Office in 1973 and was elected sheriff of Douglas County in 1998.

His term will end in December of next year.

Pierini is Douglas County's 21st sheriff.

He joined the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in 1976.

