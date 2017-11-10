Reno Residents Smelling Smoke From Controlled Burn in Sierra County

Reno Fire says a smoke smell in the Caughlin Ranch area is from a controlled burn in Sierra County.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service says prescribed burns will continue over the next several weeks around the Lake Tahoe Basin, weather permitting.

Operations are scheduled to take place at or near D.L. Bliss State Park, Carnelian Bay, Kings Beach, Incline Village, Diamond Peak Ski Resort area, Glenbrook, upper and lower Kingsbury Grade and south and east of the Lake Tahoe Airport. View a map with project locations and details at http://www.tahoefft.org. Smoke may be visible. To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us.

The prescribed burns will help reduce excess vegetation that can feed wildland fires.

(U.S. Forest Service contributed to this report.)