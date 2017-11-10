Widespread Prescribed Burns to Continue Around Lake Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Widespread Prescribed Burns to Continue Around Lake Tahoe

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. Forest Service says prescribed burns will continue over the next several weeks around the Lake Tahoe Basin, weather permitting. 

Operations are scheduled to take place at or near D.L. Bliss State Park, Carnelian Bay, Kings Beach, Incline Village, Diamond Peak Ski Resort area, Glenbrook, upper and lower Kingsbury Grade and south and east of the Lake Tahoe Airport. View a map with project locations and details at http://www.tahoefft.org. Smoke may be visible. To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us.  

The prescribed burns will help reduce excess vegetation that can feed wildland fires. 

(U.S. Forest Service contributed to this report.)

