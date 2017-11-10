Office Closures for Veterans Day

Several area government offices will be closed Friday for Veterans Day.

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) will be closed on Friday, November 10, 2017 in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Community Development department and City Attorney's Office.

The Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street) will also be closed on November 10.

All City of Reno recreation facilities are closed except for Northwest Pool, which is open during its regularly scheduled hours. For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262.

Most Washoe County administrative offices will be closed for Veterans Day on Friday.

The following county offices will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno, 89512

All Washoe County Libraries. All Washoe County libraries will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. Downtown Reno and Spanish Springs libraries will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 9. Please go to washoecountylibrary.us to place a hold, renew a checkout, and download eBooks, research databases and more.

The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices and front desk.

Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court and Wadsworth Justice Court

Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations.

The following county offices will be open:

The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office

The RTC is honoring Veterans with free rides on all RTC transit services for everyone on Veterans Day, November 11.

“The RTC holds Veterans and their families in the highest regard,” said RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson. “Offering free transit services on Veterans Day is our way of thanking and honoring those who have served and made sacrifices for our freedom.”

RTC RIDE and SIERRA SPIRIT will operate on a regular schedule on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11. RTC INTERCITY will also operate on a regular schedule on Friday. To plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation.

RTC administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 10 in observance of Veterans Day.