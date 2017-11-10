Attorney: O.J. Simpson Banned From Las Vegas Hotel-Casino - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Attorney: O.J. Simpson Banned From Las Vegas Hotel-Casino

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Dept. of Corrections Courtesy: Nevada Dept. of Corrections

O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday. He denied that Simpson was intoxicated or belligerent while at the Las Vegas Strip property.

LaVergne says Simpson was not given a reason for the ban. He says Simpson contacted his parole officer Thursday and underwent drug and alcohol tests, which were negative.

The hotel in a statement says it does not comment on it guests.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon in an ill-fated bid to retrieve memorabilia.

He is living in a Las Vegas gated community.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

