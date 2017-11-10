Nevada Volleyball Falls to #19 Colorado State

Nevada Release

11/9/2017

The Nevada volleyball team fell in three sets to the No. 19 team in the nation, Colorado State, on Thursday night in front of 286 fans at the Virginia Street Gym. The Rams took the sweep, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23.

The Wolf Pack fell to 10-17 overall and 7-8 in Mountain West play while the Rams, the top team in the league, improved to 25-2 overall and a perfect 15-0 in the Mountain West. Senior Madison Foley led the Pack with 11 kills on the night while sophomore Shayla Hoeft tallied nine kills and recorded a team-high five blocks. Sophomore Dalyn Burns recorded 33 assists on the night for the Pack, while junior Peighton De Von hit .467 on the night with seven kills and three blocks.

Nevada made a run in the third set, with the Pack up four, 19-15, in the set but the Rams found their stride offensively and starting chipping away. CSU cut Nevada’s lead to 21-19 and forced a Wolf Pack timeout. The Rams caught the next point to cut it to one, and then later caught the Pack at 22. Nevada broke the tie but the Rams would finish the comeback and sweep the match with a 25-23 win on the final set.

The Rams didn’t cruise early but were mostly in control during the first two sets. The Rams out-hit the Pack .281 to .168 on the night. Nevada hit just .086 in set one and improved to a match-high .211 in the second set, but was out-matched by CSU’s .411 as the Rams went up two sets to zero.

The Pack will be back in action on Saturday with a morning match against Mountain West foe Wyoming. The matchup will begin at 11 a.m. and is free to all at the Virginia Street Gym. It will also be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.